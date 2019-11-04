Priyanka Chopra CONCERNED About Air Pollution In Delhi; Has This To Say!

Priyanka Chopra Highlights How Difficult It Is To Shoot In Delhi

The actress who is shooting for 'The White Tiger' posted this selfie and wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic)."

Masking Emotions In Delhi

Last year, Farhan Akhtar had also shared of picture of himself and Priyanka in which they were seen preparing for their shot wearing masks while filming 'The Sky Is Pink'. He wrote, "Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. @priyankachopra your pose is just #bts #prescenereading #theskyispink (sic)."

Coming Back To 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Netflix film, 'The White Tiger', which is based on Arvind Adiga's book of the same name. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Priyanka Is Excited To Be A Part Of This Project

The actress was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.

The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together."