Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show In A Dreamy Pink Sari At Joe Jonas- Sophie Turner's Wedding!

After an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May, Nick Jonas' brother Joe and 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner exchanged wedding vows once again in a church wedding in Paris, France. Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick were also a part of the celebrations and their pictures from the wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

We stumbled upon some pictures of Priyanka from the wedding and we bet you will fall in love with them at first sight.

Priyanka Looked Beautiful Beyond Words The actress exuded royalty in a powder pink Sabyasachi sari with floral thread work, teamed up with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Nick, on the other hand, looked every bit dapper in a black suit. We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her The actress accessorized her look with a pair of huge diamond earrings and a gold watch. For the hairstyle, the actress tied her hair in a braided bun with a few locks left loose and amped it with two roses on one side. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Here's a glimpse of the bride and her groom from the wedding. Pose Like A Goddess Priyanka Chopra is seen here posing for a few clicks and we are looking forward to check out those stunning pictures. The Mandatory Family Click Priyanka and Nick happily posed with the entire Jonas family and the groom right before the wedding.

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Prior to this, the actress was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan's Bharat. However, she opted out of the film at the last minute, citing her wedding with Nick Jonas as the reason. Katrina Kaif later stepped into her shoes and the film released on Eid this year.

