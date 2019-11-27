Would Kajol Have Married Shah Rukh Khan If Ajay Devgn Wasn't In The Picture? Actress Reveals!
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are hands down, one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Their enticing chemistry continues to woo fans and it's an absolute delight to watch them romance on the big screen.
Recently, when Kajol conducted a Q & A session with her fans on Instagram, she promised them to answer all their questions and that's when a netizen asked a question that millions of people have been waiting to ask since a long time.
Would Kajol Have Married SRK Had She Never Met Ajay Devgn?
A fan asked Kajol if she would have married Shah Rukh, had she not met her husband Ajay Devgn. Known for her sassy answers, the actress responded, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing."
Ajay Devgn Or Shah Rukh Khan - Who Is The Better Co-star?
When asked whether she found Shah Rukh or Ajay to be the better co-star, the 'Baazigar' actress diplomatically answered, "Depends on the situation."
Kajol On Her Bond With Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol revealed that she and Shah Rukh Khan were "friends for life" and also described him as "iconic".
Kajol On Reuniting With King Khan On The Big Screen
A fan quizzed her about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen to which Kajol replied, "Ask SRK'. The actress had a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film 'Zero'. Before that, they starred together in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale'.
Kajol Reveals The Name Of Her First Crush
During the Q & A session, Kajol also revealed that Ajay Devgn was her first crush. On being asked by her fan to name her first crush, the actress replied, "Married my 1st crush!"
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be sharing screen space after almost a decade in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.
