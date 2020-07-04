Ajay Devgn Announces Film On Indian Soldiers' Clash With Chinese Troops At Galwan Valley

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to announce a film on the recent incident in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The film will follow 20 Indian soldiers who were attacked by Chinese troops. The untitled film will narrate the story of their heroic sacrifice during the attack.

Last month, on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. It was reportedly the first casualty faced by the Indian Army during a clash with Chinese troops since the Liberation Army in 1975, when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a report by IANS, cast and crew are under finalisation and it's unclear if Ajay will star in the film. The project is set to be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Ajay Is Waiting For The Release Of Bhuj On Disney+ Hotstar Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar. Last week, the makers announced that Bhuj: The Pride of India will be one of the seven films releasing directly on the streaming platform. Ajay On Bhuj Talking about Bhuj, Ajay during a press conference said, "The film is based on a true story. The story is about one day and one night. It tells this story of common people who rebuilt a road overnight to help the armed forces during the 1971 war. We need to have more stories of such bravery and valour." Ajay Will Also Be Seen In Maidan Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, it stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the film's release date.

