Anil Kapoor On Dad Surinder's Birth Anniversary: You Live On In Our Minds And Our Hearts, Today & Always
On producer Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary today (December 23, 2020), his actor-son Anil Kapoor remembered him with a heartfelt post. Surinder was a popular Bollywood producer who bankrolled many films like Woh Saat Din, Judaai, Pukar and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai among others.
Anil who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, penned a long note in which he expressed his love and admiration for his late father.
Anil Kapoor Recalls What His Late Father Taught Him
The Malang actor began his post by writing, "I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy."
Anil Kapoor Bares His Heart
He further continued, "Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives."
Anil Kapoor Thanks His Dad For The Memories And The Lessons
"Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!", Anil Kapoor ended his post on an emotional note.
Speaking about work, Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of his Netflix film AK vs AK alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film is slated to premiere on his birthday on December 24, 2020.
