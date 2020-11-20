Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra Says She Would Love To Work With Salman Khan Again

Child actor Harshaali Malhotra created a stir on the internet when she recently shared picture from her Diwali celebration, which showed her all grown up as a 12-year-old. Harshaali had made an impressive acting debut when she was only 7, in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring alongside Salman Khan.

Many fans commented on how 'Munni', the character Harshaali played in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, was all grown up in her recent photos.

In a recent interview, Harshaali got talking about the reaction to her photos on social media, plans on working in the Hindi film industry, and on sharing screen space with Salman again.

Talking about her pictures going viral on social media, Harshaali told Times of India, "I am happy that my pictures are again trending on social media. Thank you to all my fans that they still love me so much. And yes, I have grown up the way every girl does at this age. Thanks to all the nutrition and the right kind of diet by my mom."

Harshaali further said that she definitely wants to continue being an actress, and that she would love to be back on the big screen when she gets a good role. When asked if she was offered any films after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she said, "Many movies were offered after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', even from the South but those roles were not as good as Munni. I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So I will not reject any good role because of my studies."

On whom she would like to work with, she said, "I would love to work with Salman uncle again and all the other superstars are excellent. I would also love to work with anyone if I get the opportunity and if my role is good." She also said that Salman is caring, affectionate, funny and very supportive as a co-star.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

