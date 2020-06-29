Carnival Cinemas Express Disappointment Once Again, After 7 Bollywood Films Choose Digital Route

After the announcement of films like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi's release on Amazon Prime Video, many other films have opted for digital release.

It was recently announced that Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Laxmmi Bomb, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and Lootcase would release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. This announcement too was met with the same reaction by theatre owners.

Carnival Cinemas had expressed disappointment in filmmakers opting the digital route for their films, after it was announced that Gulabo Sitabo would release on OTT. Mr. Mohan Umrotkar, CEO of Carnival Cinemas, has asserted his stance once again.

A statement written by Umrotkar read, "We stand by our previous statement. It is very disappointing that the filmmakers are opting digital first route when we are just steps away from the theatrical releases with the reopening of cinema halls across the country with all the necessary precautions. The economy is reopening and malls have already opened. They just need to have some more faith and patience to hold the content for the big screens, that is what is was made for."

It added, "During the lockdown, we have participated in many surveys to realize that the audience is waiting for cinemas to reopen. For the entertainment industry to flourish, everyone needs to stand by each other. And if films made for theatres release directly on streaming platforms, it may hamper the overall growth of the ecosystem."

From July 24, Disney+ Hotstar will premiere seven of the anticipated Bollywood movies of this year, which includes: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb; Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2; Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India; the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara; Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull; Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz; Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal starrer Lootcase.

