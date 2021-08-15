Sorry Ajay Devgn, But Netizens Are Supremely Upset With Bhuj's Poor VFX And They Have A Message For You!

On August 13, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role released on Disney+ Hotstar, and netizens had huge expectations from the film, as it's based on true events. Unfortunately, the film didn't manage to woo audiences, and ended up receiving flak on social media.

While some criticised Abhishek Dudhaiya for not using potential of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, others slammed the film left, right and center for its poor VFX. But more than Abhishek Dudhaiya, netizens are upset with Ajay Devgn, as he is a big star and they didn't expect such goof-up from his film.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

The film tells the story of an IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Check out netizens' tweets below...

Vishal U Thakkar @vishalUthakkar: @ajaydevgn just a thought. Was it really necessary to make #BhujThePrideOfIndia? I mean you could have written long post on @Facebook or @YouTube video to tell this. You might have save hell lot of money. Plz don't play with pride moments of our country.

Suvigya @Suvij23: Bhuj: The Pride of India - The worst war movie ever made in the history of Indian cinema. This movie can be example of how to ruin good story. I can write whole long assay on why this movie is so bad.

MusingsofM @mithilakulkarni: #BhujThePrideOfIndia couldn't watch beyond 15 minutes.. too cringeworthy !! Felt more like pseudo heroes where as the true story is way too much more inspiring.

Ajay Devgn Shares Hearty Laugh With Kapil Sharma On Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedian Shares Pics

Ujjwal Thakur @ashutosh5897_v: This is such a bad attempt by Ajay Devgn. The valour of Vijay Karnik & 300 women didn't get justice in this movie. Two war movies have been released in successive days & I could easily say that #Shershaah is the winner.. Looks like Bhuj is made in hurry.

Shree Deshmukh @shreedeshmukh23: #BhujThePrideOfIndia @ajaydevgn @SharadK7 could have done wonders with the actual story of 'Bhuj'. The film is not just badly written but also has choppy editing.

Shukti @sshukti2: In the whole film how come u misused actor like Sanjay Dutt's caliber? The editing? It feels there are no connections between scenes, trust me I don't understand what is happening in the first half! As a fan urging u @ajaydevgn don't misuse ur superstar mode.

Did you watch Bhuj: The Pride Of India? Share your review with us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)