Bhuj: The Pride Of India Live Twitter Review: Did Ajay Devgn Pass The Litmus Test?

Filmmaker
Abhishek
Dudhaiya's
latest
release
Bhuj:
The
Pride
Of
India
featuring
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
lead
role,
is
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
and
we
are
here
with
the
live
Twitter
review
of
the
film.
The
multi-starrer
patriotic
film
also
features
Sanjay
Dutt,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Nora
Fatehi
and
Ammy
Virk
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
features
Ajay
as
Vijay
Karnik,
an
IAF
Wing
Commander,
who
was
in
charge
of
the
Bhuj
airport
during
the
1971
war
between
India
and
Pakistan.
He,
along
with
50
Air
Force
and
60
defence
security
officers,
played
an
instrumental
role
in
keeping
the
airbase
operational
despite
facing
heavy
bombing
from
Pakistan.