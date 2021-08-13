    For Quick Alerts
      Bhuj: The Pride Of India Live Twitter Review: Did Ajay Devgn Pass The Litmus Test?

      Filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya's latest release Bhuj: The Pride Of India featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and we are here with the live Twitter review of the film. The multi-starrer patriotic film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

      The film features Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

      The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

      Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 17:48 [IST]
      X