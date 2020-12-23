Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Shares Some Candid Photos; Is That His New Look From Rohit Shetty's Film?

After the blockbuster success of Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are reuniting again for a laugh riot titled Cirkus. The film is reportedly Rohit's take on Shakespeare's famous play, The Comedy of Errors which had also inspired Sanjeev Kumar's 1982 film Angoor.

On Tuesday (December 22, 2020), Ranveer took to his Instagram page to share a few candid stills from what looked like the sets of Cirkus.

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Cirkus While Ranveer didn't divulge any details in his post, his caption gave it away. In the snaps, the '83 actor is seen looking into a distance and lost in thoughts inside a circus tent. Ranveer's caption for the picture read, "🎪 🎞 🎥 🎭." Ranveer Singh To Play A Double Role A Mumbai Mirror report earlier reported that Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh in a double role. "After exploring different sub-genres of comedy- horror, slapstick and situational- Rohit is stepping into the period space. The film is set in the '60s. Since the humour arises from when four lookalikes cross each other's paths, Rohit decided to set the story in '68 when there were no mobile phones," a source had told the tabloid. Cirkus Will Be Shot In Mumbai, Ooty And Goa Besides Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma also plays a double role in Cirkus. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez play the leading ladies in the film. Besides Mumbai, the film will also be shot extensively in Ooty and Goa.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh completed a decade in the film industry this year. Talking about his journey in Bollywood, the actor had told Hindustan Times, "With each passing year and every film, I have learnt something more about the craft, about myself, and I have always tried to keep bettering myself and improving my set of skills. With every film and character, I hope to keep exploring myself a little more. Hopefully, somewhere along the way, in the course of 'becoming' other people, I'll be able to understand myself better. Honestly, every experience and film has left me a little more enriched. So, I'm extremely grateful for each and every opportunity."

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh On His Struggle In Bollywood: The Chance Was One In A Million But I Still Went For It

ALSO READ: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty Reunite For 'The Comedy Of Errors' Adaptation; Details Here