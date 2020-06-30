Aamir Khan's Staff Test Positive For COVID-19, Actor Thanks BMC For Taking Good Care Of Them

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently took to his Twitter handle to share the news that some of his staff members have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. While Aamir and his family members are free from the virus, the actor revealed that his mother is yet to undergo the COVID-19 test.

The Dhoom 3 actor also urged everyone to pray that his mother tests negative for COVID-19. Aamir revealed that his staff members who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus were immediately quarantined. The actor thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for taking good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

Here's the official statement issued by Aamir Khan.

It reads, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

The rest of us have all been tested and found negative.

Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.

I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us 🙏

And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process.

God bless and stay safe.

Love.

Aamir."

Speaking about work, the superstar's next release is Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump.

