Dil Bechara Streaming Online: How To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Free

The wait is finally over! Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to premiere today (Friday, July 24, 2020) on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Here's how you can watch Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song Dil Bechara.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars. The book was even adapted into a film in Hollywood in 2014. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as Hazel and Water respectively, the Josh Boone-directorial was well-received by the critics and the audience.

The Indian adaptation Dil Bechara stars Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu, a cancer survivor, whose life brightens up with the entry of a happy-go-lucky Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput). Manny has had a brush with osteosarcoma and calls himself a 'fighter'. The film revolves around how Kizie and Manny explore the feeling of being alive and in love in their life's journey.

Dil Bechara: Release Date, Time, Where and When To Watch

Dil Bechara will be available for all subscribers and non-subscribers to watch online on Disney Plus+ Hotstar starting from July 24, 2020. Dil Bechara will premiere at 7:30 pm IST on Disney + Hotstar and is available free for all.

Click on this link to watch Dil Bechara online and free!

Director Mukesh Chhabra was quoted as saying in an interview, "I just want everyone to celebrate his (Sushant Singh Rajput) last film. The kind of love they have given to the trailer, I wish he gets the same kind of love for the film as well. I hope he is watching over me and all of us. I had plans of making more films with him. You always think that if my first film works with this actor then you want to repeat the actor for your next. But all our dreams don't always get fulfilled."

Dil Bechara's trailer won the hearts of the audience, and the songs too, have struck a chord with them. The film is the most talked about in recent times. Watch this space for the Dil Bechara movie review.