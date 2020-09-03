Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Gets A Release Date

Konkona Sen Sharma On Her Character

Talking about the film and her character Dolly, Konkona said in a statement, "Dolly's life is one we see so often, a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband's unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It's her journey of realization and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride."

Bhumi Pednekar On Her Character Kitty

Bhumi Pednekar also added, "With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality."

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Will Release On September 18

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the Netflix original stars Konkona and Bhumi in the titular roles. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir. The film had its international premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019.