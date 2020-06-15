Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan Deletes Twitter Account; ‘It’s A Breeding Ground For Hate’

Shashank Khaitan, who has directed films like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has deleted his Twitter account. Although the exact reason for his decision is not known, Shashank expressed that Twitter is a 'breeding ground for hate and negativity,' adding that it 'could not be used to create a better world.'

Shashank's last tweet read, "Done with twitter... just a breeding ground for hate and negativity... very sad that a platform so powerful, could not be used to create a better world... praying for peace and love always... deactivating my account now ... @Twitterindia."

After deleting his account, he took his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of his last tweet. He captioned the post, "Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness ... Praying for a peaceful world always..."

Shashank had recently taken to his social media platform to issue a warning against fake casting calls that were happening for his shelved film, Mr. Lele. He had announced the film early this year, with Varun Dhawan as its lead, but was soon shelved. He had said that he hoped to collaborate with Varun soon, if not on this project, at least on another one.

