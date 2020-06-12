Shashank Khaitan On Fake Casting Calls For Mr. Lele: We Aren’t Casting As The Film Is Not Happening

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan warned against the issue of fake casting calls for his film Mr. Lele, which has been shelved. He notified that anyone who is claiming to be from Dharma Productions, casting for the film, is a fraudster as the film is not happening at present.

Shashank captioned his post on Instagram, "Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe."

An accompanying note read, "URGENT - I have recieved many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr. Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE ... No one by this name works for Dharma. Also we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present."

The film was announced earlier this year, with Varun Dhawan in the lead. However, it was shelved in March as scheduling the film turned out to be tough as the dates of the cast were not falling into place. Shashank had said in a statement that the script of Mr. Lele is very special to him, and that he hoped to revisit the film soon.

He was positive that he and Varun would collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself, or on another film. Shashank and Varun have worked together on films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

