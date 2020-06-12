    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shashank Khaitan On Fake Casting Calls For Mr. Lele: We Aren’t Casting As The Film Is Not Happening

      By
      |

      Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan warned against the issue of fake casting calls for his film Mr. Lele, which has been shelved. He notified that anyone who is claiming to be from Dharma Productions, casting for the film, is a fraudster as the film is not happening at present.

      Shashank Warns Against Fake Casting Calls For Mr. Lele

      Shashank captioned his post on Instagram, "Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe."

      An accompanying note read, "URGENT - I have recieved many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr. Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE ... No one by this name works for Dharma. Also we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present."

      View this post on Instagram

      Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe.

      A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on

      The film was announced earlier this year, with Varun Dhawan in the lead. However, it was shelved in March as scheduling the film turned out to be tough as the dates of the cast were not falling into place. Shashank had said in a statement that the script of Mr. Lele is very special to him, and that he hoped to revisit the film soon.

      He was positive that he and Varun would collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself, or on another film. Shashank and Varun have worked together on films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

      ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Dismisses Filhall Part 2 Casting Rumours: Ab Fake Casting Bhi Ho Rahi Hai

      ALSO READ: Is Mr Lele Starring Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Not Happening Anymore?

      Read more about: shashank khaitan mr lele
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X