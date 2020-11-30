Genelia D'Souza On Riteish Deshmukh: He Doesn't Think That Everything Is A Girl's Job

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most adored couples of B-town. It's been almost eight years since the duo got married, but not even once was their marriage in the headlines for the wrong reason. Be it Riteish or Genelia, both have boasted about each other in multiple interviews. Currently, they are proud parents of two sons- Riaan and Rahyl.

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Genelia was asked about the secret behind her great marriage, she mentioned a few things that helped her and Riteish come so far in their marriage.

"I think the thing about me and Riteish is that we communicate because we feel that in most relationships it is missing. We all have moments in our relationships where we perhaps have an argument or moments where we cannot live without each other, it is part of life. We also know our priorities and let go of things that are not so important," said Genelia.

The Force actress also said that she and Riteish follow a very systematic lifestyle, as they feel it is very important in any relationship.

"Sometimes people are like why are you so particular with timings but I tell them that it is very important. That's why I don't know how to explain the why but it is the ease we feel with each other that keeps us going. Also, Riteish doesn't think that everything is a girl's job. He has always been a supportive husband," added Genelia.

The last few months had every B-town star spending quality time with their families, and Riteish was no different. When Genelia was asked what she learnt from her kids during lockdown, she said, "Kids taught us to be just you and leave all peripherals behind."