Kunal Kemmu Recalls An Incident When Taimur And Inaaya's Paparazzi Experience Got Dangerous!

With the growing paparazzi culture in Bollywood, it's become difficult for not just celebrities, but also for their children to escape the prying eyes of the shutterbug. Every time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur steps out, the paparazzi can't get enough on his cute antics. So much so that these days, the little munchkin is often seen telling 'no photos' to them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat who were blessed with a baby girl earlier this month, made an appeal to the paparazzi to refrain from clicking their daughter's pictures because they wanted to protect her privacy.

Amid this, recently, when Kunal Kemmu graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want, the actor shared his opinion on the aparazzi culture that their children are growing up in.

Kunal told Kareena, "You know, there are times when I don't think much about it but then, there are times when it bothers me."

The Malang actor said that while the paparazzi have been 'pretty respectful' of requests to not click their children, there are times when things can go out of hand.

Narrating one such incident when Kareena's son Taimur had gone for swimming with Kunal's daughter Inaaya, the actor recalled, "It got a bit dangerous, I remember, when Tim and Inaaya had gone to some swimming pool. Door se kisine zoom lens (Someone trained a zoom lens on them from afar)... That I am completely against. That is not okay. A parent has to be aware ki aisa ho raha hai (that this is happening). It can't be that khufiya (secret) thing happening somewhere."

Further, on Kareena's chat show, while talking about how the paparazzi culture is slightly unfair to the children because they grow up thinking that this is how the world is, Kunal continued, "I don't know the kind of psychological effect it might have on them eventually." At the same time, he also added that he doesn't want to scare the child by trying to suddenly hide them when the paparazzi shows up.

