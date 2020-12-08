2 Years Of Kedarnath: Nitish Bharadwaj Says He Felt Like Throwing Sushant Singh Rajput Out Of His House

Nitish On Memories With Sushant

Speaking about his memories with Sushant, Nitish said, "That memory comes with a slap, because after slapping Sara (Ali Khan) in the film, I had slapped Sushant as well in a scene. When we were shooting in Mumbai, I remember he came to my house the next morning and the way our rehearsal went, I just felt like throwing him out of my house."

'Sushant Got Upset With Me'

Recalling about what went wrong with Sushant, Nitish said, "I rehearsed in a particular way and he suggested another way as he wasn't getting the reaction that he wanted. In the end, Abhishek Kapoor approved the way that I was doing it, so Sushant actually got upset with me and we had a little altercation which I have never spoken to anybody about. So, he went on blabbering things like ‘just because you can't do it, you don't want to do it" and blah blah blah."

Here's How Sushant & Nitish Hugged It Out

Nitish further added that he told Sushant that he would do whatever his director Abhishek Kapoor would ask him to do.

"Eventually, we gave the shot and after that, he came and hugged me. He was like "I'm sorry Sir, mai kyun bol dia aisa sorry I shouldn't have said those things to you." So it was very sweet of him and at that moment someone had clicked our picture where I was sitting on a chair while SSR was right next to me," said Nitish.

Nitish Doesn't Hold Anything Against Sushant

Nitish concluded by saying, "In the short-temperedness of the day, he said things like that, otherwise, he was never like that. But these are all creative altercations that keep on happening in our work environment. Later he had sent me chocolates."