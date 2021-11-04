Sara Ali Khan Brutally Attacked By Trolls For Visiting Kedarnath; Netizens Come Out In Her Support

It's indeed sad that actress Sara Ali Khan got trolled mercilessly when she shared her pictures from Kedarnath trip on her Instagram page. Many trolls attacked her with mean comments for visiting a temple despite being a Muslim and posted many abusive comments on her pictures. Sara visited Kedarnath with her actress-friend Janhvi Kapoor and the duo was seen performing puja at the temple. However, that did not go down well with some naysayers and they criticised her for doing the same.

Interestingly, many netizens who were taken aback by the hate which Sara received just for visiting a temple, came out in her support and slammed the naysayers.

Reacting to all the negative comments against Sara, BJP worker Kapil Mishra tweeted, "They don't hate #SaraAliKhan. They hate the fact that Sara Ali Khan doesn't hate Hindus."

A netizen wrote, "Why aren't we talking about the abuses that Sara Ali Khan has been facing for embracing her Hindu roots?"

Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Are Pure BFF Goals In These Lovely Pictures

Another netizen wrote, "Media gives immense coverage when #Shami is targeted by religious fanatics for not performing well in World Cup. But there's pin drop silence when #SaraAliKhan is abused & wished death upon just for visiting Kedarnath. Why?"

"Comments on Sara Ali Khan Insta page. People openly displaying unadulterated abject bigotry on SM. Hate has consumed our society , especially social media users," tweeted one more user, while coming out in support of the Kedarnath actress.

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Was Disturbed After Watching Dad Saif's Omkara And Mom Amrita's Kalyug

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.