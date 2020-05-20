Malang 2: Producer Confirms Mohit Suri Is Working On Sequel To Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film

Mohit Suri Is Currently Working On The Sequel To Malang

Ankur told IANS, "We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv (Ranjan) are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon."

Earlier, Mohit Had Hinted At A Possible Sequel

The filmmaker was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Did you recognise whose voice was there in the last scene? There was an interesting scene in the end, we will come out with the twist of that later."

Mohit Suri On Malang's Success At Box Office

"Everything was unconventional about it, and then, the kind of response that we got is definitely very encouraging. I got responses from people who have probably never watched my films before. In the kind of limitations we had, I think whenever you are confined, your creativity goes to break the barrier," Mohit had told the tabloid.

All About Malang

Set in Goa, Malang revolves around a young man who goes on a killing spree, after being separated from his pregnant girlfriend in a police encounter. Besides Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, the revenge-thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The film released in theatrical screens in February.