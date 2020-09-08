Kangana Ranaut’' Alleged Drug Links To Be Probed Based On Her Ex Adhyayan Suman's 2016 Interview

Bollywood actress and director Kangana Ranaut's accusations of drug abuse against the Hindi film industry in the wake of the Rhea Chakraborty investigation seem to have backfired on her. Alleged instances of her own drug use in the past are under the scanner now as the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that her drug links, with respect to her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman's old interview, will be looked into by the Mumbai Police.

ANI quoted the Home Minister as saying, "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly and said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs and also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this."

As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Shiv Sena leaders Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik had submitted copies of Adhyayan's interview which claimed that he had smoked hash with her a few times and was forced to do cocaine on the night of her birthday, back in March 2008.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says Her Mentor Used To Drug Her; Netizens Ask Why She Hasn't Gone To Cops Yet

"On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said 'Let's do cocaine in the night.' I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn't like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine," Adhyayan had said, in the 2016 interview with DNA.

Kangana Ranaut, who had claimed that 99 percent of the Hindi film industry uses drugs, tweeted, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."

I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you 🙂 https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India slammed the portrayal of the film industry as a 'murky den of substance abuse and criminality'. While it admitted to imperfections and the need for constant improvements of the film fraternity, it objected to the entire industry being brushed off as a 'terrible' place and called out the media for sensationalism without due regard to its consequences.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Stands In Solidarity, Producers Guild's Powerful Letter On Slander Against Film Industry