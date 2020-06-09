Nick Jonas' Phone Wallpaper With Priyanka Chopra Is Winning Hearts

Nick's Phone Wallpaper In 2019

The picture has also been shared by Priyanka on her Instagram. The pic was apparently taken during their Miami vacation, and they look madly in love. Clicked on a boat ride, Pee Cee had captioned the post as, "To live for days like this. ❤️ @nickjonas #boatlife".

The Original Picture, Shared By Priyanka On Instagram

While the two haven't been travelling due to the ongoing pandemic, their Instagram profile still has has the same vibe as before. The power couple has been sharing glimpses of their personal lives on their social media accounts. They have also been proactive and outspoken during the Coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, showing support and providing financial aid to people in need.

Priyanka And Nick Spotted At The JFK Airport, In New York

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty, including The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden and with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4.