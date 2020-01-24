Panga Twitter Review: Fans Laud Kangana Ranaut's Performance

Kangana Ranaut's release Panga hits the screens today and the first verdict from fans on Twitter is already out. The sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is about a mother who is also a forgotten kabaddi world champion, in an attempt to find a new meaning to her existence she decides to come back to sports.

Panga also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film didn't have much of a buzz before its release, but twitter now is already filled with joyous reviews for the film. While one user said, Panag has "Inspiration 'personified'", another tweet read, it is a "tribute to all the working Mom"

#PangaReview Damn, what a movie! Inspiration ‘personified’. Kangana delivers a knockout performance; while the entire supporting cast is outstanding. Ashwini’s writing/direction are ‘human’ to the core. Don’t mess with this, ‘champ’ of a film! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (4.5 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) January 23, 2020

#Panga is a tribute to all the working Mom. Movie is Emotional, Inspiring & Enjoyable. #KanganaRanaut is the soul of the film. @Ashwinyiyer is a great story teller. Fantastic Acting, Dialogues, script & screen play. Watch with Family.⭐⭐⭐⭐

@RichaChadha #PangaReview pic.twitter.com/CRXTEzwHav — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) January 23, 2020

#PangaReview - Kangana Ranaut delivers her best performance in this sports drama! The other cast has done a fantastic job! Kudos to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her brilliant direction! Overall an inspiring story that you will enjoy! #Panga



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 — R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) January 23, 2020

As a fan I would hope that #KanganaRanaut continues to be as spirited as ever and enthrall audiences with her performances. She is a perfect case study for women empowerment in an industry dominated by men.

Go Watch Panga...#Panga #PangaReview #PangaThisFriday pic.twitter.com/1s1kD6mD2g — Nava Mohan Rao 🇮🇳 (@rao_nava) January 24, 2020

Isn't #Panga movie plot similar to #Jersey movie by changing just few things here and there.



In Jersey it was Cricket but in Panga it's Kabbadi.



In Jersey it was a father who did it for a son and in Panga it's a Mother who did it for his son.#KangnaRanaut #PangaReview — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 23, 2020

Another national award on the way for Kangana Ranaut. Just give it. The award deserves her.#PangaReview — AZ (@Moodie0087) January 24, 2020

#PangaReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The movie is awesome. Will definitely cross 100 crores easily. This movie motivates women and every woman see herself in #KanganaRanaut. She is a beauty n only she could do this with so ease. Go watch it. @Rangoli_A give my love to her — Tara Suta Maria (@meTaraSutaria) January 24, 2020

#PangaReview absolutely a family entertainer !! Stunning piece !!

@KanganaTeam wat a film!!! rongte kade hogye ! Guys trend panga — indian ! (@nk_nationfirst) January 24, 2020

The scene in the hospital when her son is born. Her expression captures that rush of love that a mother feels so beautifully that it made me tear up. This is a terrific actor at the top of her game #KangnaRanaut #Panga #PangaReview https://t.co/DY1RbbmSXu — ADP KANGANA RANAUT (@AdpRanaut) January 24, 2020

Kangana Ranaut who is seen as a kabaddi player, reportedly trained for the sport for two months. And fans have been loving the actor's power-packed performance as a sportsman. Kangana's last release Manikarnika also received a lot of praise for the actor's performance and went on to garnered a lot of fame overseas as well.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted Panga will make around Rs 5 crore on Day 1, and "With good word of mouth, Panga should gain pace." he told Indian Express. Panga this week is clashing with Remo Dsouza's dance directorial, Street Dancer 3D, it stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in leading roles.

