    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      See Photos: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Lavish Los Angeles Home Where They Are Quarantined!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been in quarantine in their lavish house in Los Angeles. The couple made news when they purchased the house in Encino, San Fernando Valley, the heart of Los Angeles, for $ 20 million last year.

      Inside Photos: Priyanka, Nick’s Lavish Home In Los Angeles

      The inside pictures of Nickyanka's massive villa are gorgeous, with the décor matching the couple's modern, minimal tastes. Take a look at the pictures of Priyanka and Nick's LA house!

      A Home That Matches The Glamorous Couple

      A Home That Matches The Glamorous Couple

      Priyanka and Nick have been spending their quarantine time amidst the Coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. If the pictures of their house are anything to go by, self-isolation for the glamorous couple may have been relaxing.

      Nickyanka Have Been In Isolation With Their Two Dogs

      Nickyanka Have Been In Isolation With Their Two Dogs

      Priyanka and Nick live with their two best friends, Diana and Gino. Diana is a pooch that Priyanka adopted in 2016, whereas Gino is a German Shepherd gifted to her by her darling hubby. Nick's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have purchased a house just three miles away from his and Priyanka's, for $14 million.

      California Sunshine By The Pool

      California Sunshine By The Pool

      PeeCee's Instagram posts have indicated that she loves the California sun, and therefore chilling by the gorgeous pool would have been an obvious way to while away her time in quarantine. Priyanka is otherwise a hustler with hectic work schedules, working on multiple projects in Bollywood and internationally.

      Priyanka And Nick Tied The Knot In 2018

      Priyanka And Nick Tied The Knot In 2018

      Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, in December 2018. The couple got married in two ceremonies; a traditional Hindu wedding and a Christian ceremony.

      Nickyanka Have Made Enormous Contributions Towards COVID-19 Relief

      Nickyanka Have Made Enormous Contributions Towards COVID-19 Relief

      The couple has made large contributions to support Coronavirus warriors in their fight against the virus, and also help out those severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown in many parts of the world.

      PeeCee Stepped Out Of Her House After Two Months In Quarantine

      PeeCee Stepped Out Of Her House After Two Months In Quarantine

      Recently, Priyanka shared through her Instagram handle that she stepped out of her home after nearly two months in quarantine.

      ALSO READ: Inside Pictures: Sunny Leone's Lovely Bungalow In Los Angeles, Where She Is In Isolation With Family

      ALSO READ: Inside Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Gives A Tour Of Her Lavish Home In New Delhi

      Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X