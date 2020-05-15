See Photos: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Lavish Los Angeles Home Where They Are Quarantined!

A Home That Matches The Glamorous Couple

Priyanka and Nick have been spending their quarantine time amidst the Coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. If the pictures of their house are anything to go by, self-isolation for the glamorous couple may have been relaxing.

Nickyanka Have Been In Isolation With Their Two Dogs

Priyanka and Nick live with their two best friends, Diana and Gino. Diana is a pooch that Priyanka adopted in 2016, whereas Gino is a German Shepherd gifted to her by her darling hubby. Nick's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have purchased a house just three miles away from his and Priyanka's, for $14 million.

California Sunshine By The Pool

PeeCee's Instagram posts have indicated that she loves the California sun, and therefore chilling by the gorgeous pool would have been an obvious way to while away her time in quarantine. Priyanka is otherwise a hustler with hectic work schedules, working on multiple projects in Bollywood and internationally.

Priyanka And Nick Tied The Knot In 2018

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, in December 2018. The couple got married in two ceremonies; a traditional Hindu wedding and a Christian ceremony.

Nickyanka Have Made Enormous Contributions Towards COVID-19 Relief

The couple has made large contributions to support Coronavirus warriors in their fight against the virus, and also help out those severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown in many parts of the world.

PeeCee Stepped Out Of Her House After Two Months In Quarantine

Recently, Priyanka shared through her Instagram handle that she stepped out of her home after nearly two months in quarantine.