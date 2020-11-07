Priyanka Chopra Says She Wasn't Comfortable With Marriage In 20s; 'It Was Such An Alien Thought'
Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, the couple has been dishing out major relationship goals for us. From their love-soaked pictures to their cute PDA on social media, these two are all things love.
However, you folks would be surprised to know that there was a time when Priyanka thought that relationships required too much work, and considered marriage to be an alien thought. However, the actress's attitude towards marriage changed after she got hitched to Nick Jonas. Priyanka made this candid confession in a recent interview with People magazine.
Priyanka Reveals She Wasn't Comfortable With Marriage In Her 20s
"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it," Priyanka told the magazine.
Priyanka Says She Was Fascinated With The Idea Of Being A Bride When She Was A Child
The actress revealed that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. She was quoted as saying, "I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn't know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be."
Priyanka Chopra On How She Found Love With Nick Jonas
On being asked how did she find the right person, PeeCee replied, "You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked." After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a lavish manner at Umaid Bhavan Palace In Jodhpur.
Priyanka Also Opened Up About Being Very Ambitious
Speaking about yet another aspect of her personality that she in now comfortable with, Priyanka told People magazine, "I'm very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength."
