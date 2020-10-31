Pulkit Samrat On Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda Being Paired Opposite Jim Sarbh In Taish

Actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, were recently featured in the thriller drama Taish. The two, who have previously worked together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti, were not paired opposite each other in Taish.

In an interview, Pulkit opened up about Kriti being paired opposite Jim Sarbh's character in Taish, and explained that they two keep their personal and professional lives separate.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Pulkit joked that his character too was flirting with a lot of girls in the film.

He went on to add, "On a serious note, we keep our professional and personal lives separate. We first met as colleagues and we maintain that respect for each other when working. She's played the character of Arfa in Taish with so much ease and is one of the strong pillars of the film. That's what I really care about!"

Recently, Pukit revealed that marriage is not yet on the cards for Kriti and him, as they both want to focus on their careers.

The actor had a sweet birthday wish for Kriti earlier this week. In an Instagram post, he shared an adorable picture of them and wrote, "Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here's to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood!"

Coming back to Taish, the film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and it also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Taish released on ZEE5 on October 29, and received decent reviews from critics as well as audiences.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat Reveals Marriage Is Not Yet On The Cards For Kriti Kharbanda And Him

ALSO READ: Taish Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pulkit Samrat And Harshvardhan Rane's Film A Must Watch