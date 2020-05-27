Ranveer Singh On Wooing Deepika Padukone: I Used To Feel That She Is Way Away From My League

Ranveer Singh Reveals How He Used To Woo Deepika Padukone During Courtship Period

The Padmaavat actor revealed that he would buy flowers for Deepika to impress her. "I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else.," said the actor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's Dad Once Called Him Out For Wasting Money On Flowers For Deepika

Ranveer recalled, "I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?' and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she'll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).' I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period."

Ranveer Credits Deepika For His Success

The '83 star told Sunil Chhetri, "She (Deepika) is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn't have achieved what I did if it wasn't for her."

Ranveer Lets Out A Secret About How He Immerses Himself So Deeply In His Characters In Films

The actor said it would not have been possible without Deepika's support. He revealed, "It's my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can't say it's healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that's the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself."