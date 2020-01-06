Ranveer Singh's Special Birthday Post For Kapil Dev: You Made Us Proud, Now It's Our Turn

Ranveer Singh's '83 is touted to be the biggest sports film of the year. The film chronicles the iconic win of India in the 1983 World Cup. The actor is essaying the role of then-captain Kapil Dev and on the occasion of the latter's birthday today, the actor has shared some special gems from their sessions together.

Ranveer Singh, the reel life Kapil Dev wished the real-life legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev on his birthday. He posted three pictures on his social media and captioned them as, "Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way ❤🙏🏽 You made us proud. Now it's our turn... @83thefilm 🏏🏆."

A Happy Frame Ranveer Singh is all smiles with the former cricketer Kapil Dev in this picture. It's A Sixer! The second picture features Kapil Dev playing his famous Natraj shot while Ranveer attentively watches him. The Power Trio The Gully Boy actor is seen exchanging a look with Kapil Dev while director Kapil Dev watches them in this behind-the-scene snap. Saqib Saleem's Birthday Wish For Kapil Dev Saqib Saleem who essays the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film too wished Kapil Dev with these bunch of pictures and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Kapil sir .. Meeting you and spending time with you has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life . You have made us proud now it's our turn."

'83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Jatin Sharma, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi. Co-produced by by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment, the film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Kabir Khan On Recreating Kapil Dev's Iconic Knock In '83: It Was History In Making All Over Again

EXCLUSIVE! Tahir Raj Bhasin On Ranveer Singh: He Is Treating '83 Like The Biggest Film Of His Career