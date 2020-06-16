Ranvir Shorey Provides Example Of Nepotism In Bollywood With Incident From Awards Show

In light of the tragic death by suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate over nepotism in Bollywood has been renewed. Many celebrities such as Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee, Dibakar Banerjee, Koena Mitra, Raveena Tandon, Shekar Kapur and others have stated that the clannish environment does make it harder for talents with no family ties to the industry, to sustain and survive.

To provide an example of this, Ranvir took to his Twitter handle to recount a story from an award show. He wrote how once, a popular Bollywood actor, who was also hosting the show, was handed the Best Actor award by his own parents. Ranvir seemed to hint that the whole incident was orchestrated.

Ranvir wrote, "This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show. A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid's parents. What a sweet coincidence!"

He continued, "The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! The star kid walks from the host's dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family. - The End -"

Following Sushant's death, Ranvir had tweeted, "It wouldn't be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it's win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed 'gatekeepers of Bollywood'. Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness."

