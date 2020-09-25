Sanjana Sanghi Thanks Fans And Remembers Sushant In Her Post On Two Months Of Dil Bechara

It's been two months since the release of Sanjana Sanghi and the late Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara. The film was bittersweet for many reasons, most importantly because it was the last film that audiences got to see Sushant in.

Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to mark two months of the release of Dil Bechara. With a touching note, she expressed her gratitude to fans, remembered Sushant and shared all the things that make the movie special.

Sharing a video montage of the movie, Sanjana wrote as caption, "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory."

See Sanjana's post here.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. The romantic drama was the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

When it released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, many celebrities had taken to their social media handles to celebrate Sushant's last film and had caught the movie at the exact time of its premiere on the streaming platform. The film received much love from fans and celebrities alike and received a record IMDB rating of 10/10.

Talking about Sushant, the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The CBI took over investigation of his death from the Mumbai Police. The probe is underway.

