      Sara Ali Khan’s Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress And Family Test Negative

      Sara Ali khan's driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The Love Aaj Kal actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the news, and also shared that her family have been tested negative.

      Sara Ali Khan’s Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Sara shared a note which read, "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone!"

      On Saturday, the father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Both of them took to their Twitter handles to share the news, and urged everyone who had come in contact with them in the last few days to get tested.

      On Sunday, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive. However Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the family, including Shweta Nanda Bachchan tested negative.

      A security guard at veteran actress Rekha's bungalow too tested positive for the Coronavirus on Saturday. The bungalow, which is situated at Bandstand in Mumbai, has been sealed down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

      sara ali khan coronavirus
      Tuesday, July 14, 2020
