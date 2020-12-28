Sara Ali Khan Says She Has Become Greedy For Meaty Roles After Atrangi Re

Sara On Choosing Her Projects

She revealed that chooses her projects based of the story and if she wants to share it with the world. "Ab wo chahe wo kahaani mai akeli suna rahi hu yam era chota hissa hai ya bohot bada hai - at the end of the day, I do want to tell good and relevant stories," Sara added. (For me, it's about telling stories that I feel should be told. Now it doesn't matter whether that film is solo or I have a small part to play in it.)

Sara Says She Does Not Like To "Complicate" Work Life

Sara went on to share she doesn't like to complicate things, "But I do think that, especially after Atrangi Re, I do have become a litte bit greedy and I do think that I want to do meaty things. Uska matlab ye nahi hai ki akele karna. I just want to do a role and a character that I can get into and a story that deserves to be told. I don't like to complicate it more than that."

Sara Ali Khan Will Be Seen In Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan recently shared her look from the upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The actress shared clips and videos from the film sets on her Instagram account. From the clips, fans have speculated she could be playing the role of a tour guide.

According to Wikipedia, Sara will be seen in dual roles opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Atrangi Re will reportedly release in February 2021.