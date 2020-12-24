Sara Ali Khan Says She Did Not Try To Copy Karisma Kapoor In Coolie No. 1: I Wouldn’t Dare To Ape Her

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in the remake of the 1995 hit movie Coolie No. 1, starring alongside Varun Dhawan. Sara and Varun will be seen reprising the roles played by Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the original, and therefore, comparisons will be inevitable.

Sara opened up on what these comparisons mean to her and if she is trying to fill in the shoes of Karisma in a recent interview. She explained what she has done differently in the film and what she hopes the audience takes away from it.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sara said about comparisons with Karisma, "I think one is not trying to copy Karisma maam or fill in her shoes because she is an institution in herself. While she is extremely inspiring, I would not dare to try to ape her because I would not be able to do so, even if I tried very hard. The only attempt is to kind of, try and bring to this film, something of my own. For me, it was not as much about following her footsteps, as it was about performing under David sir's guidance, chemistry with Varun and things like that."

She continued, "As far as passive or active character, or screentime is concerned. For me, as an actor, it is exciting to be part of exciting films. I want to be able to do different genres of films. I want to tell interesting stories. In the end, I want to do films that make you laugh. I don't care whether you laugh at my jokes, or Varun's or Paresh's. You are laughing, watching my film. That is what matters for me."

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is scheduled for premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The film has already piqued viewers' interest through its music album which has songs remade from the original film.

