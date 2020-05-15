Shahid Kapoor Coolly Reacts To Kabir Singh Being Snubbed At Award Ceremonies

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was one of the most controversial films of 2019. Even though the film went on to break many records and had a massive box office collection, Shahid couldn't stop the film from getting embroiled into controversies. So, when a fan recently asked Shahid, "Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn't appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?', the actor rather gave a cool reply to his fan.

Shahid Kapoor said, "On the contrary. I can't be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all."

Kabir Singh made a total collection of Rs 379 crore at the box office and became the second highest grossing film of 2019 after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, Shahid had spoken about Kabir Singh's success and said, "See, Kabir Singh was also quite a controversial film and many people spoke a lot about it. So, I guess that also contributed a lot to why the film is the most searched film."

"It's surely one of the biggest hits of the year but these are conversations that need to happen. I feel one of the biggest things that a film does is to bring up a conversation in the society. It makes the society reflect upon itself. Films are not meant to sermonise but some films are surely meant to reflect upon life. A film can be purely for entertainment, or to scare people, or it can be based on somebody's life story which somebody believes must be made, and then the audience will decide if it's worth their time or not."