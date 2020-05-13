    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Shahid Kapoor Chat Session: Talks About Jersey, Kabir Singh And His 'Chores' Department In Lockdown

      Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday, took to his Twitter account for a special chat session with fans and spilled the beans about his lockdown chores, the TV show he is hooked on, his upcoming project Jersey, last film Kabir Singh and more.

      Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, Kabir Singh And Chores In Lockdown

      Shahid Kapoor, during the session, was asked if he is helping his wife Mira Rajput in any household chores as unlike other celebs, the actor hasn't shared any pictures doing chores since the lockdown began. "Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?" the fan's tweet read.

      However, Shahid Kapoor's reply stole the show, he said, "Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?"

      Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About Food Habits

      Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About Food Habits

      Shahid also talked plenty about his food habits and revealed that he is a pure desi, when a fan asked him if he would prefer Punjabi food over Thai. He also shared that Gulaab jamun and vanilla ice cream are his favourite sweet dishes.

      Helping a fan out with positive vibes during the lockdown, Shahid shared his own mantra, and said, "Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn't have time for. Enjoy the family time. That's the best part."

      Shahid Kapoor On Kabir Singh

      Shahid Kapoor On Kabir Singh

      Currently, Shahid is watching the Amazon Prime series Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee and said that he is really enjoying it. Talking about his own projects, Shahid was asked if he feels disappointed that his performance in Kabir Singh wasn't appreciated at awards ceremonies, to which he replied, "On the contrary. I can't be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all."

      Shahid Kapoor On Working With Father Pankaj Kapoor

      Shahid Kapoor On Working With Father Pankaj Kapoor

      About his next film Jersey, Shahid wrote, "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team." He will be seen sharing screen space with his father Pankaj Kapoor once again in the upcoming film. When a fan asked about the experience he said, "Still get nervous sharing the frame with him."

      Shahid Kapoor In Jersey

      Shahid Kapoor In Jersey

      Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama with the same name and is set to release on August 28, 2020. Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a cricketer in the film and had been working hard to nail it, until before the lockdown began.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
