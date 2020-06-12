Shakti Kapoor Won’t Allow Shraddha Kapoor To Resume Work: The Worst Is Yet To Come

While lockdown 5.0 has relaxed many restrictions all across the nation, actor Shakti Kapoor is still very sceptical about resuming work, and would prefer to stay inside at home. He said that he will also not allow his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor to resume work, as her life is more important than her work.

While speaking to ET, Shakti Kapoor said that he will not go out and work for now, nor will he allow his daughter, Shraddha to resume work.

He said, "I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside."

"There are no beds in the hospitals and they are charging a bomb to treat people. There was this news where a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I am going to make a video on this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left," added the Andaz Apna Apna actor.

Talking about Shraddha's work, she was last seen in Baaghi 3, and the film performed exceptionally well at the box office despite the Coronavirus scare. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

The Street Dancer 3D actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's next untitled directorial.