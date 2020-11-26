Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Fear Of OTT Censorship; Says Superficial Mindsets Kill Art

OTT platforms were brought under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently. They were previously under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha shared his opinion on the fear of OTT being subjected to censorship with this change. He took to his social media handle to share an opinionated piece on how enforcing a code of morality would hurt the streaming industry, and called it a 'farce'.

"This article from the @timesofindia on enforcing a code of morality in India, with the lame excuse, 'hurt sentiments' is such a farce. In these pandemic & difficult times it was the OTT platforms which were lively & helped us cope while staying home & a stress buster too," tweeted Shatrughan.

In another tweet he wrote, "Creating a fear through superstition & religion is the worst way to kill art & creativity. This is a great flourishing industry which has a great future ahead, why kill it by just a few superficial & 'perverted mindsets' Food for serious thought! A important read! Jai Hind!" (sic)

Recently, there were calls to boycott Netflix India for streaming Mira Nair's mini-series A Suitable Boy, which showed two characters, a Muslim and a Hindu, kissing in a temple. This led to the Madhya Pradesh police book two executives of Netflix and an FIR was lodged under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The contention was that the scene allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

