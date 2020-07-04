Shekhar Suman Talks About The Aftermath Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: The Cartel Is Scared

Shekhar Suman Says The Film Cartel Is Scared

The actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "The Cartel is already scared and s*itting bricks. Thats the power of ppl. From now on YOU will decide who has to stay, who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all. Punish d culprits. Don't let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum."

Shekhar Suman Calls Out The Favouritism And Movie Mafia In The Film Industry

In his previous tweet, he wrote, "One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus."

Shekhar Suman On Reports About Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Being Upset With Him

"I don't believe that his family is upset and it's completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened," a Spotboye report quoted Shekhar Suman as saying.

Shekhar Suman Reveals Details About His Meeting With Sushant's Family

He further told the online entertainment portal, "When I had gone to meet Sushant's father in Patna, it was against my family's wish. They said if I want to take a stand and start something I could do it on social media due to the pandemic outside. But I decided to go and meet him personally and give my condolences. It was not because I wanted to discuss this movement and ask for support from them. But because I could understand how shattered that person must be who lost his son. I have seen my son in depression and I could feel that emotional connection. When I went there, I didn't even exchange much words. As all were dealing with their own pain. I sat there for 5-10 minutes and left."

Shekhar Suman Says He Has No Political Ambitions

The actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I've no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn't like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole. ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions."