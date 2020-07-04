    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shekhar Suman Talks About The Aftermath Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: The Cartel Is Scared

      By
      |

      In his latest series of tweets, host-actor Shekhar Suman has said that things are likely to get shaken up in the film industry post Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He said that 'people's power' can change the things in the system.

      Talking about the larger picture, the Movers & Shakers actor also reminded people that the fight isn't restricted to the late actor.

      Shekhar Suman Says The Film Cartel Is Scared

      Shekhar Suman Says The Film Cartel Is Scared

      The actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "The Cartel is already scared and s*itting bricks. Thats the power of ppl. From now on YOU will decide who has to stay, who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all. Punish d culprits. Don't let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum."

      Shekhar Suman Calls Out The Favouritism And Movie Mafia In The Film Industry

      Shekhar Suman Calls Out The Favouritism And Movie Mafia In The Film Industry

      In his previous tweet, he wrote, "One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus."

      Shekhar Suman On Reports About Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Being Upset With Him

      Shekhar Suman On Reports About Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Being Upset With Him

      "I don't believe that his family is upset and it's completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened," a Spotboye report quoted Shekhar Suman as saying.

      Shekhar Suman Reveals Details About His Meeting With Sushant's Family

      Shekhar Suman Reveals Details About His Meeting With Sushant's Family

      He further told the online entertainment portal, "When I had gone to meet Sushant's father in Patna, it was against my family's wish. They said if I want to take a stand and start something I could do it on social media due to the pandemic outside. But I decided to go and meet him personally and give my condolences. It was not because I wanted to discuss this movement and ask for support from them. But because I could understand how shattered that person must be who lost his son. I have seen my son in depression and I could feel that emotional connection. When I went there, I didn't even exchange much words. As all were dealing with their own pain. I sat there for 5-10 minutes and left."

      Shekhar Suman Says He Has No Political Ambitions

      Shekhar Suman Says He Has No Political Ambitions

      The actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I've no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn't like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole. ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions."

      ALSO READ: Rahul Bhat Slams Trolls Who Mistook Him For Alia's Brother; Asks Them To Stop Tagging Him In Nonsense

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Kept His Promise: Mukesh Chhabra

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X