Shibani Dandekar Gets Trolled For Insulting Ankita Lokhande!

As Shibani Dandekar took a sharp jibe at actress Ankita Lokhande saying that she's the 'princess of patriarchy', fans back the latter, and ask Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, "Who are you?" and shame her for questioning Ankita's popularity as an actress.

A netizen wrote, "#ShibaniDandekar you need to work to get famous...India know who Ankita Lokhande is, and but India needs to Google who Shibani is?"

While taking a potshot at Ankita, Shibani tweeted, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

Her tweet met with criticism instantly and raised many eyebrows. While some slammed her saying that Ankita is more popular than her, some shared memes on her while looking down at Shibani. Nonetheless, most of the netizens were unhappy with Shibani's tweet.

A user wrote, "#ShibaniDandekar While you claim to know Rhea ever since she was 16 then you are no diff than her! U broke into someone's married life and separated a kid from her parents? Guess what that's what your hot-bod meant to does just like #Tai?"

"#ShibaniDandekar Is Smashing patriarchy by belitlling another woman. If you want to Smash patriarchy, go stand with @KanganaTeam / Hiding and passing cruel remarks on someone who is nomore shows the kind of filthy person you are," wrote another netizen miffed with Dandekar's tweet.

Meanwhile, Ankita has reacted to Shibani's post and slammed the latter. She wrote, "I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand."