Shweta Tripathi Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial; Says 'This Is No Way To Treat Anyone'

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta, Anurag Kashyap and others have condemned the vilification of actress Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Recently, Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi also called out the media trial of Rhea while speaking with Times Now.

Shweta, who was recently said in Cargo, told the news portal, "I think we should be in a place to comment if we know something, or if we can manage our own lives. I feel that we are unable to manage our own lives and we comment on others, the ones we don't even know. We really have no right on things in the industry. Kaun paani pi raha hai, kaun daaru pi raha hai industry mein, kaun drugs kar raha hain humanity kaha hai? (Who is drinking water, who is drinking alcohol, who is doing drugs in the film industry, but where is the humanity) So, even if some is doing something wrong, like Gandhi Ji said, if some slap you one the left cheek, you present with the right one."

She further added, "Even in Gunjan Saxena, when she is asked to arm wrestle, she knows she is not stronger than him, that she will lose. But she doesn't give up. All these values that we have, we are losing them, so I just want to remind myself also, people around me and people who follow me, let's support each other. Nature is being ruined, we have to wear masks due to COVID and no one cares what is going to happen in 50 years. So instead of feeding your mind to TV, be aware of what is happening. I don't want to change someone's thoughts. Whatever you want to believe in, do believe in that. But open your eyes a little."

"Think on a human level, this is no way to treat anyone. Our empathy levels have to be high. We have to have sympathy. Forget about global warming, this way humanity will end humanity. It is important to have empathy," the actress told Times Now.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating his death case. Last week, the NCB arrested Rhea in connection with a drugs case linked to Sushant's demise.

