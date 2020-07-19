Simi Garewal Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Taking On The Powerful Filmmakers Of Bollywood

Veteran actress Simi Garewal recently took to Twitter to praise Kangana Ranaut for taking on the powerful filmmakers of Bollywood and calling out their monopoly on the Hindi film industry. Simi also shared that she too has been victim to the 'movie mafia’ as someone 'powerful’ tried to sabotage her career.

Simi wrote, “I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave...@KanganaOffical”

She went on to add, “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it must change! When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput’s death may be the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood..” (sic).

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. 👏👏Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... 😥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..

I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on Saturday evening about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. The actress once again accused producers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for indulging in nepotism and favouritism whilst ostracising the outsiders who toil big time to make it an industry that’s extremely lopsided and unjust.

Kangana had said, "What gives these people the license to say things like 'Your end is near' for artists? If they knew Sushant wasn't feeling well, why didn't they call his father and tell that your son is not well? I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the 'powerful four'?”

She went on to add, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

