'SLB Wasn't Happy With Bairi Piya & Dola Re; Our Skirmishes Delayed The Shoot,' Says Ismail Darbar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, is still remembered for its soulful songs. The music of the film was composed by Ismail Darbar who had worked with Bhansali earlier in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Strangely after Devdas, the filmmaker and the music composer never worked together again.
Recently, in an interaction with Times of India, Ismail Darbar said that he and Bhansali had ego clashes during the shooting of both the films. He further revealed that one such clash even raised the budget of Devdas.
Ismail Darbar Reveals How His Fight With Bhansali Delayed The Shoot Of Devdas
While speaking with the leading daily, Darbar claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted him to make a few changes in the 'Bairi Piya' song from Devdas featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. However, he refused to relent. His fight with Bhansali took up a lot of time and eventually, the filmmaker was compelled to shift his set from Film City (Goregaon).
Ismail was quoted as saying, "Bhansali was not happy even with 'Dola Re'. I was not ready to change, neither 'Dola Re' nor 'Bairi Piya'. Our skirmishes delayed the shoot. Bhansali's booked time duration in Film City ended aur phir unko ko ek new set lagana padha away from Film City to complete the song."
The music composer further revealed that a few shots after the line 'Kaise Kahaun' in 'Bairi Piya', are from the new set.
Ismail Darbar Says He Is Still In Touch With Sanjay Leela Bhansali
"Bhansali and I are still good friends and very much in touch. We used to argue and quarrel a lot. Both of us are strongly creative and opinionated. I was just a violinist in his music team and he gave me the privilege of providing music to his two most crucial films in his career," Darbar told the tabloid.
Ismail Darbar Says He Would Love To Work With Bhansali Again But On This Condition
The music composer said, "I would love to work with Bhansali again but not at the cost of compromising my creativity. Post Devdas, Bhansali has started making music all by himself. All the three films had very good music but I still rate Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam better than them. Frankly, while yes he hasn't asked me to give music to his films after Devdas, I must add here that our fights have been rather funny... one day we argued heavily, the other day we were sitting and eating together on the set."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas clocked 18 years in 2020. The film was India's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2003, and was even screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.
ALSO READ: Devdas: Aishwarya Rai Kept Dancing With BLEEDING Ears; Shahrukh REPLACED Salman Khan
ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Is Beauty Personified In Her Look Test As Paro For SRK's Devdas