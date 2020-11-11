'SLB Wasn't Happy With Bairi Piya & Dola Re; Our Skirmishes Delayed The Shoot,' Says Ismail Darbar

Ismail Darbar Reveals How His Fight With Bhansali Delayed The Shoot Of Devdas

While speaking with the leading daily, Darbar claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted him to make a few changes in the 'Bairi Piya' song from Devdas featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. However, he refused to relent. His fight with Bhansali took up a lot of time and eventually, the filmmaker was compelled to shift his set from Film City (Goregaon).

Ismail was quoted as saying, "Bhansali was not happy even with 'Dola Re'. I was not ready to change, neither 'Dola Re' nor 'Bairi Piya'. Our skirmishes delayed the shoot. Bhansali's booked time duration in Film City ended aur phir unko ko ek new set lagana padha away from Film City to complete the song."

The music composer further revealed that a few shots after the line 'Kaise Kahaun' in 'Bairi Piya', are from the new set.

Ismail Darbar Says He Is Still In Touch With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

"Bhansali and I are still good friends and very much in touch. We used to argue and quarrel a lot. Both of us are strongly creative and opinionated. I was just a violinist in his music team and he gave me the privilege of providing music to his two most crucial films in his career," Darbar told the tabloid.

Ismail Darbar Says He Would Love To Work With Bhansali Again But On This Condition

The music composer said, "I would love to work with Bhansali again but not at the cost of compromising my creativity. Post Devdas, Bhansali has started making music all by himself. All the three films had very good music but I still rate Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam better than them. Frankly, while yes he hasn't asked me to give music to his films after Devdas, I must add here that our fights have been rather funny... one day we argued heavily, the other day we were sitting and eating together on the set."