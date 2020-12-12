Tiger Shroff Receives A Marriage Proposal From A Fan; Actor Impresses Netizens With His Humble Reply

Tiger Shroff is one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. The ladies swoon over his chiselled physique, breathtaking martial art skills and perfect dance moves. Tiger who enjoys a massive fan-following on social media, often interacts with them with 'Ask Me Anything' sessions.

Recently, when the Baaghi 3 actor conducted an interactive session on Instagram, one of his fans sent him a marriage proposal. Tiger's humble reply to the fan left the netizens quite impressed.

A Instagram user wrote to Tiger, "Marry me. Come to the UK." To this, the actor replied, "Maybe in a few years, when I can support you...so much to learn and earn until then." Aww, that's too sweet of him.

Another fan of Tiger Shroff from Egypt sent across love to the actor. Tiger responded by saying, "Thank you so much, hope I'm lucky enough to come to your country someday lots of love." During the AMA session, the actor also revealed that Heropanti 2 will be his first film to release post lockdown.

Tiger Shroff is reportedly in a relationship with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. However, the rumoured lovebirds have never admitted to being a couple in public. Recently, the duo even jetted off to Maldives for a quick getaway.

Last year, during a Q & A session on Twitter, when a fan had asked Tiger what makes Disha a perfect marriage material, the actor had said, "She is a very loyal, independent, hardworking, honest and lovely person. So I am sure she would make for an amazing wife, whenever she is married."

Speaking about Tiger's upcoming films, the actor will be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpat. Disha, on the other hand, has Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai up next for release. She is also a part of Mohit Suri's Do Villain.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Calls Allu Arjun His Favourite Tollywood Hero; Says 'Wish I Could Move Like Him'

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Leaves Fans Amazed With His Mid-air Kicks; Says, 'Feels Good To Fly Again After Injury'