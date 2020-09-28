Tiger Shroff Leaves Fans Amazed With His Mid-air Kicks; Says, ‘Feels Good To Fly Again After Injury’

Tiger Shroff is hailed as an action star in the Hindi film industry. The actor is always working on pushing boundaries and wowing fans and audiences with some of his jaw-dropping stunts.

Tiger took our breath away with his latest mid-air stunt after an injury. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Tiger can be seen performing a three-kick routine in mid-air, with the final kick landing his practice partner on the floor. Take a look at the video!

Sharing the video, Tiger captioned it, "Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable." His debut song, Unbelievable is heard playing in the background as Tiger performs the flying stunt and lands with swagger.

Watch the video here.

His comments section was flooded with reactions by fans who were amazed. Singer and songwriter Raghav Meattle wrote, "Definitely not messing with you." Another user wrote, "Indian Jackie Chan @tigerjackieshroff."

The actor recently made his singing debut with the single Unbelievable. He shared its music video on Instagram and wrote, "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

On how he had always wanted to dance to a song that he sang, Tiger had said in a statement, "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kick start this journey - there's so much to learn and explore."

Talking about work, Tiger was last seen in the action thriller Baaghi 3, which was directed by Ahmed Khan. He starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the film.

