    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tiger Shroff's Birthday Post For GF Disha Patani Reveals Her Mood After '3 Waffles And 3 Pancakes'!

      By
      |

      Tiger Shroff wished his 'rockstar' Disha Patani with a sweet birthday post, as she turns 28 today (June 13, 2020). The Baaghi 3 actor posted a throwback video in which, his girlfriend is seen having a sugar rush after eating three waffles and pancakes, each.

      disha

      The video features the birthday girl grooving to Cardi B's song 'Like It Like That', after gorging a feast of sweets. Tiger captioned his post as, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar." To this, Disha commented, "Thank you my superstar." "Cutest EVER," commented Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff on his post.

      Have a look at the video.

      View this post on Instagram

      3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂...happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani

      A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT

      Meanwhile, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too, wished his girlfriend with a post that read, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani."

      View this post on Instagram

      Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!🌸🌸🌸🌸❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dishapatani

      A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

      While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continue to indulge in PDA on social media, the couple has never confirmed their relationship in public.

      When asked about dating Tiger, the actress said in one of her interviews, "I've been trying for so long, it's been so many years and I've been trying to impress him. Now, I've done this film Bharat where I'm doing all these stunts, and I thought maybe he'll get impressed, but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn't mean he's impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody's pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He's shy and I'm shy so nobody's breaking the ice."

      On the other hand, last year, in a Q & A session on Instagram, when a fan asked Tiger if he is dating Disha, the actor replied with a funny answer, "Meri aukaat nhi hai," (I am not worthy of it) along with a monkey emoji.

      Whether they admit their relationship or not, we must say, Tiger and Disha make for a good-looking couple, both on-screen and off-screen!

      ALSO READ: Disha Patani Birthday Special: 6 Pictures Of The Malang Actress Which Are A Sight For Sore Eyes!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X