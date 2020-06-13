Tiger Shroff's Birthday Post For GF Disha Patani Reveals Her Mood After '3 Waffles And 3 Pancakes'!

Tiger Shroff wished his 'rockstar' Disha Patani with a sweet birthday post, as she turns 28 today (June 13, 2020). The Baaghi 3 actor posted a throwback video in which, his girlfriend is seen having a sugar rush after eating three waffles and pancakes, each.

The video features the birthday girl grooving to Cardi B's song 'Like It Like That', after gorging a feast of sweets. Tiger captioned his post as, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar." To this, Disha commented, "Thank you my superstar." "Cutest EVER," commented Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff on his post.

Have a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too, wished his girlfriend with a post that read, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani."

Ayesha Shroff too, wished his girlfriend with a post that read, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani."

While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continue to indulge in PDA on social media, the couple has never confirmed their relationship in public.

When asked about dating Tiger, the actress said in one of her interviews, "I've been trying for so long, it's been so many years and I've been trying to impress him. Now, I've done this film Bharat where I'm doing all these stunts, and I thought maybe he'll get impressed, but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn't mean he's impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody's pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He's shy and I'm shy so nobody's breaking the ice."

On the other hand, last year, in a Q & A session on Instagram, when a fan asked Tiger if he is dating Disha, the actor replied with a funny answer, "Meri aukaat nhi hai," (I am not worthy of it) along with a monkey emoji.

Whether they admit their relationship or not, we must say, Tiger and Disha make for a good-looking couple, both on-screen and off-screen!

