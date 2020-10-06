When Aamir Khan Was Called One Film Wonder: I Used To Come Home And Cry, I Was Like I'm Finished

Aamir On His Back To Back Flops

Aamir told the students, "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, I signed about eight or nine films on the basis of stories as the directors were all new and unknown at that time. These films started bombing and I was called ‘one film wonder' by the media. My career was sinking. It felt like I was in a quicksand. I was very unhappy. I used to come home and cry."

Aamir On His Weakest Stage Of His Life

"Within the first two years of QSQT, I experienced the weakest stage of my life. The films I had signed started releasing and flopping one after the other. So, I was like, ‘I am finished. There's no way I can survive this onslaught', since I knew how bad my other unreleased films were," added Aamir.

Aamir Was Prepared To End His Film Career

Aamir further shared that he was ready to kiss goodbye to his film career, but at the same time he was also determined to work with great directors, great scripts and great producers.

Guess what? Aamir's determination was the key that unlocked the door of success.

Cut To Present..

Aamir is currently busy with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of classic Hollywood film Forest Gump.