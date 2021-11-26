83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh & Team Give Us A Glimpse Of India's Greatest Victory

After a long wait, the makers of the much anticipated film 83 have dropped the teaser of sports drama and we must say, it looks quite intriguing. It opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point.

Ranveer Singh who plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the film, took to his Instagram handle to share the first sneak-peek and wrote, "The greatest Story.The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."

Watch the teaser.

Deepika Padukone who features in the Kabir Khan directorial as Kapil's wife Romi Dev also shared the teaser on her social media account.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Tahir Raj Bhasin who essays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, had shared with us that Ranveer treated 83 like the biggest film of his career. The actor said, "Ranveer Singh is treating '83 like the biggest film of his career. To see him be the first one in practice and the last one to leave, it's like a newcomer. I find his energy motivating for me."

Adinath Kothare who is stepping into the shoes of Dilip Vengsarkar for this sports drama was also all praise for Ranveer in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Filmibeat. He said, "I think the energy that you see on screen is the same off screen as well. That's commendable. He is one of the most genuine people I have met. He brings so much positivity and warmth on the sets."

Besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2021.