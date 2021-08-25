Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal On Actor's Divorce: My Marriage Didn't Work Out So I Am No One To Comment

In July this year, superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, Aamir's brother Faissal reacted to this development.

Faissal told ETimes, "I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn't work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone's personal life. They know what is best for them."

When asked about his current equation with Aamir with whom he shared a tumultuous relationship in the past, the actor said, "Everything is okay between us. As an individual I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn't know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it. God's and the audience's verdict remains to be seen." Faissal is all set to make a comeback in showbiz with his upcoming directorial project Faactory in which he also essays the lead role.

How Aamir Khan's Clause Helped Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra To Complete Rang De Basanti On Time!

Faissal also revealed his family's reaction to Faactory and said that both his mother and his brother seemed to have liked it. He also shared that Aamir complimented him on his singing and told him, "You have sung the song very well. You're better than me."

Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Jeh Is A Part Of Her Romantic Song With Aamir Khan

For the unversed, Faissal was involved with a legal tussle with his family and had alleged that they haf kept him 'under house arrest' for a year because they felt that he 'was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia'. Later, he had moved court when he was asked by his family to give up his signatory rights. He had claimed that his family members had spread rumours about his mental health.

Coming back to his latest interview with ETimes, Faissal also opened up on if he plans to tie the knot again after a failed marriage and said, "Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don't have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (I'll look for a girl once my film is declared a hit)."