Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy Gets Discharged From Hospital; Says 'It's Still A Long Journey For Full Recovery'

Actor Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame who suffered a brain stroke in November last year, has been discharged from the hospital. The actor was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital after he fell ill while shooting in Kargil.

Rahul shared with his fans that he is back home after getting discharged from the hospital and expressed his gratitude towards everyone who stood by him during his difficult phase.

Rahul Roy Is Back Home The actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery." Rahul Roy Thanks Everyone For Their Support He further added in his post, "oday I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial, Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all- Rahul Roy." Rahul Roy's Brother-In-Law Says Actor Will Take At Least Six-Seven Months To Recover Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer Sen was quoted as saying by ETimes, "He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months."

Rahul was shooting for his upcoming film, LAC-Live The Battle in Kargil when he suffered a brain stroke. The actor was airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. He was later shifted to Wockhardt Hospital where he was diagnosed with motor aphasia because of the stroke. The actor was undergoing speech therapy and physiotherapy.

