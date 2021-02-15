Rahul Roy Says He Was Watching Bigg Boss 14 While Recuperating In Hospital; Reveals His Favourite Contestants

Rahul Roy was recently in the news for suffering a stroke. The actor is now on the road of recovery and hoping to resume work in the next couple of months. It has to be recalled that the Aashiqui actor had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss. When asked if he was watching Bigg Boss 14, he revealed that he is following the show and is waiting for the finale. He also added that he was watching the show even while he was recuperating in the hospital.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am following the current season and enjoy watching it. I am waiting for the finale and excited to know who the winner will be. I was watching the show even while I was recuperating in the hospital."

The actor admits that he has fond memories of his own stint on the controversial reality show in 2006. When asked who are his favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 14, he said, "I really like Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, and hope that one of them wins the trophy. I like how their friendship has evolved in the show. Having said that, may the best person win."

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are top 5 contestants in the house who are fighting for the trophy. Interestingly, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan shared a glimpse of Bigg Boss 14 trophy, which is shiny and stylish.

